

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five months into Donald Trump's presidency, voters think America has become more divided than it was when he assumed office.



A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59 percent of likely U.S. voters think Americans are even more at odds after the first few months of the Trump presidency.



As per the survey, just 10 percent think the country has become less divided since the businessman-turned politician became the President. 28 percent think the level of division is about the same.



The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on June 18 and 19.



It comes a day after the pollster released the results of another survey, which shows half the voters in the country are angry at President Trump.



Rasmussen Reports national survey published Tuesday finds that 48 percent of likely U.S. voters are angry at the president, and 32 percent of them are 'Very Angry'.



And the Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that the President's job approval rate continues to be poor. Only 46 percent of voters who took part in the survey approve of Trump's job performance. Fifty-four percent disapprove.



The latest figures for Trump include 30 percent who 'Strongly Approve' of the way Trump is performing and 43 percent who 'Strongly Disapprove'. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -13.



