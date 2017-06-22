Global Market for Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment and Services Report 2017 - Industry Structure & Competitive Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services" report to their offering.

The report includes an overview of the nondestructive testing (NDT) market. It analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022. It also provides identification of companies actively engaged in the development and manufacture of NDT equipment.

Report Scope:



A look at key NDT technologies, including their individual histories and applications.

Discussion of key NDT end-user markets and sales by the technologies used within each market.

Relevant patent analysis.

Profiles of major players in the industry.



The report has been prepared in a clear, easily understandable format with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of NDT technologies and necessary equipment suitable for these technologies, as well as the market for NDT services offered by different companies around the world. This study provides an overview of NDT, developmental history of various NDT technologies, profiles of market leaders in NDT business and their new products as well as the consolidation trends within the industry.



Companies Mentioned



3Dx-Ray Ltd.

AMC Instruments Srl

Acoustic Emission Consulting, Inc.

Acoustic Emission Consulting, Inc.

Acoustic Technology Group, Inc.

Acuren Inspection, Inc

Addelco Corp.

Advanced Inspection Technologies

Advanced NDT Limited

Advanced Ndt Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Oem Solutions

Advitam Inc.

Airstar Inc.

Amdata NDE Technology Llc

American Science & Engineering

Analogic Corp.

Anritsu Corporation

Anritsu Infivis Co., Ltd.

Aolong Group

Applied Technical Services, Inc.

(200+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview



4: Market for NDT Equipment by Technology and Services



5: Markets for Applications of NDT



6: Technology



7: Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

8: Part A - Profiles of NDT Equipment Manufacturers



9: Part B - Profiles of NDT Service Providers



10: Appendix A: Appendix



11: Appendix B: Glossary of NDT Terms and Their Abbreviations Used in this Report



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zk7qm9/global_markets

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716