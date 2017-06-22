ESG's Anti-Malware Product, SpyHunter®, Receives Favorable Review from AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives report praises the simplicity and intuitiveness of SpyHunter's malware detection and removal process.

The AV-Comparatives' test is a comprehensive and complex test used to evaluate real-life protection capabilities of antivirus software.

CLEARWATER, Florida, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Enigma Software Group USA, LLC (ESG) announced that its flagship SpyHunter® anti-malware product received a favorable review and recommendation from AV-Comparatives.

The report highlights that SpyHunter is quick and easy to install and that the DNS protection it provides is valuable and easy to use. SpyHunter removed the installed malware in each field test performed by AV-Comparatives. The report also praises the simplicity and intuitiveness of SpyHunter's malware detection and removal process. Based on these features and a series of field tests, the report concludes that SpyHunter has good malware removal capabilities.



To learn more about the AV-Comparatives Testing Report, click here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/avc_sp_spyhunter_201704_en.pdf

Ryan Gerding, the spokesman for ESG, said of the news, "We were excited earlier this year when we learned that SpyHunter garnered a 100% effectiveness score from AV-Test, and this report further confirms that SpyHunter is one of the leading products in its field. These favorable reviews and reports reflect the hard work we put into our products, and we plan to continue that standard of excellence."

In addition to the AV-Comparatives report, ESG has received certifications from AV-TEST,OPSWATandTRUSTe over the past year, reflecting industry and public trust in ESG and recognition of the effectiveness of SpyHunter.

About Enigma Software Group USA, LLC

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with affiliated offices in the United States and the European Union. The company's specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known forSpyHunter®, its anti-malware software product and service. To learn more about ESG, visit www.enigmasoftware.com or watch the following video https://youtu.be/GZFK3NV1Hok.



