Arian Silver Corporation - Holding(s) in Company

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

22 June 2017

Holding(s) in Company

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") was notified on 22 June 2017 that Beaufort Nominees Limited was the holder of less than 3% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact: