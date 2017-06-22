Arian Silver Corporation - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 22
Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A
22 June 2017
Holding(s) in Company
Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") was notified on 22 June 2017 that Beaufort Nominees Limited was the holder of less than 3% of the Company's issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information please contact:
|Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 1100
OR
|OR
|Beaufort Securities Limited
Jon Belliss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0) 7747 788 221