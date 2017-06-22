sprite-preloader
22.06.2017 | 17:19
Arian Silver Corporation - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 22

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

22 June 2017

Holding(s) in Company

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") was notified on 22 June 2017 that Beaufort Nominees Limited was the holder of less than 3% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 1100

OR		OR
Beaufort Securities Limited
Jon Belliss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300		Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0) 7747 788 221

© 2017 PR Newswire