CPR Cell Phone Repair Opens New Store in Fort Worth, TX

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Fort Worth, TX. CPR Cell Phone Repair is the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America. CPR extends sincere congratulations to Connor Cullum on the opening of the CPR Fort Worth-Alliance store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Fort Worth-Alliance, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/alliance-fort-worth/.

"We are so thrilled for Connor Cullum," stated Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Connor has been a wonderful addition to the CPR franchise network these past few years, and we are so excited for him to expand his ownership with a second CPR store."

CPR Fort Worth-Alliance is located about seven miles south of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport on Tehama Ridge Parkway. The area is bustling with industry and has many consumer-facing businesses including shops, salons, eateries and much more.

CPR Fort Worth-Alliance specializes in repairing a wide range of electronic devices, from iPhones and Android cell phones to most makes and models of tablets, computers, game consoles, and more. CPR Fort Worth-Alliance offers free estimates on repair services and honors a lifetime limited warranty on all parts and labor associated with their repairs.

As a Fort Worth native, Connor Cullum enjoys golfing, listening to music, and hanging out with his friends.

"It's great to be able to open another CPR Cell Phone Repair store," says Connor Cullum. "I am excited about the expansion and I'm looking forward to helping customers and repairing devices."

CPR Cell Phone Repair Fort Worth-Alliance is located at:

8947 Tehama Ridge Parkway

Fort Worth, TX 76177

Please contact the store at 858-668-446 or via email: repairs@cpr-fortworth.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/alliance-fort-worth/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 300 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017, CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked number one in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Shari Kosec

skosec@cellphonerepair.com

216-674-0645 x616

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair