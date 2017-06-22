The World's Leading Scientists and Engineers Discuss Ways of Solving Global Energy Problems at EXPO 2017

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Scientific and Engineering Congress "Energy of the Future": Innovative Scenarios and Methods of their Implementation"WSEC 2017 ended on June 20 in Astana

Over 1000 delegates from 50 countries participated in the two-day event held as part of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017. Among the participants winners of the Nobel Prize and the Global Energy Prize, famous experts, leading scientists, and representatives of energy companies were.

The participants of WSEC 2017 discussed the most significant achievements in the energy field, global trends in world energy, and the issues of sustainable development and modernization of the economy. Special emphasis was given to energy problems and ways of solving them.

The Congress ended with the adoption of the Final Declaration where the participants of WSEC 2017 called on the governments of all countries to support research activities, engineering innovations, and the industrial development of achievements in the RES field.

At the closing plenary meeting, Bakytzhan Zhumagulov, Chairmanof theWSEC 2017 Organizing Committee and President of the National Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said: "It is certain that the Congress has become an important step towards the fundamental improvement and development of the world's new energy that corresponds to the new capabilities and tasks."

The materials of the Congress are published in four volumes. The reports of the Nobel Prize and Global Energy Prize laureates will be published separately.

About Astana EXPO 2017

Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June, 10 and September, 10 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

National CompanyAstana EXPO 2017

