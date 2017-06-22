$724.5 Million Vanillin Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vanillin Market Analysis, By End-use (Food & Beverage, Fragrance, Pharmaceutical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global vanillin market is expected to reach USD 724.5 million by 2025

Increasing consumption of food & beverage products has been a key factor driving market growth, globally. In addition, robust growth in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, fragrance, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is also fueling the demand.



Vanillin is an essential aromatic compound extensively used to enhance the aroma and flavor of the different end-use products. Vanilla beans constitute pleasant smell, that occurs naturally in vanilla beans. It is widely used as flavoring agent in food products and aromatic additives for incense, perfumes, medicines, candles, and air fresheners. Due to an ability to enhance flavor in food products coupled with low-calorie content and high availability of antioxidants in vanillin, its demand from food & beverage segment is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.



Food & beverage accounted as the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the upcoming years. Growing demand for variety food products is encouraging manufacturers to produce vanillin products from a sustainable source.



Fragrance segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of volume over the forecast period with an estimated CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing consumer spending on beauty and personal care products along with growing usage of aromatic products in various fragrance application products are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing usage of fragrance products in the emerging economies such as India, China, the U.S., and Brazil is expected to increase the demand further.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Vanillin Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



4 Vanillin Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Vanillin Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Vanillin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles



Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Solvay S.A

Ennloys

Evolva Holding SA

Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd.

Advanced Biotech

De Monchy Aromatics

Omega Ingredients Ltd.

Comax Flavors

Alfrebro, LLC

Axxence Aromatic GmbH

Borregaard LignoTech AB

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Aurochemicals

