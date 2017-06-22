

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump highlighted the early accomplishments of his administration in a campaign-style rally in Iowa on Thursday but also made remarks that have been seen as an insult of lower-income Americans.



Speaking to a raucous crowd of supporters, Trump sought to defend his appointment of wealthy individuals to his administration, including billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary and former Goldman Sachs (GS) President Gary Cohn as his chief economic adviser.



Trump argued that the wealthy have the right kind of thinking for such positions and suggested they would do a better job of representing the country because they don't need the money.



'These are people that are great, brilliant business mind. And that's what we need. That's what we have to have. So the world doesn't take advantage. We can't have the world taking advantage of us anymore.' Trump said.



'I love all people, rich or poor. But in those particular positions, I just don't want a poor person,' he added. 'Does that make sense?'



Trump indicated he would appoint 'poor' people to the positions if his supporters insisted but argued that his way is better.



The comments from Trump come as critics claim his budget and tax reform proposals would benefit the wealthy at the expense of lower-income Americans.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



