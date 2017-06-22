Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal airborne weapon delivery systems marketreport. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Since the last several decades, major defense spenders like the US, Russia, China, and the UK have made substantial investments in the development and procurement of next-generation airborne platforms, which can augment their attack and defense capabilities. The growing territorial disputes between countries have increased the focus on acquiring deep strike capabilities, necessitating defense agencies to acquire long-endurance attack platforms.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global airborne weapon delivery systems market is highly fragmented with the presence of many prominent players competing for market share. Due to strict safety and regulatory norms, along with the requirements for substantial investment, the entry of new vendors is anticipated to get restricted during the forecast period.

"Due to the rapid adoption of unmanned combat aerial vehicles and multirole aircraft, the demand for weapon delivery systems and equipment has led to substantial investments in the technology across the globe," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio.

Companies with superior technical and financial resources can bring substantial changes in the existing payloads and subsystems. This will help them realize the development costs in a shorter development cycle time. Small companies can establish collaborations to compete with existing prominent vendors.

Top five airborne weapon delivery systems market vendors

BAE Systems

BAE Systems manufactures and designs armament control systems, weapon turrets, weapon control computers, motor control units, and IR/CCD sensors for various fixed-wing and rotary wing aircraft including A-10, F-16, and F-22. The company markets its weapon systems for Bell Boeing V-22 Ospre under Remote Guardian System.

Boeing

Boeing designs, manufactures, and supplies military aircraft, combat helicopters, UAVs, and associated weapon and support systems to its customers in the global defense industry. It also offers field operations and logistics, flight demonstration, training, and payloads directorate services.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems provides advanced electronics defense systems for military aircraft and helicopters. The company provides structural modifications, advanced avionics systems, display and sight helmets, advanced weapons and pods, and multimode radars for fighter aircraft.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics collaborated with defense agencies to manufacture and market advanced mission computers primarily for F/A -18 Super Hornet and AV-8B Harrier aircraft. Such advanced mission computers enable superior situational awareness and effective weapon control.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin designs, manufactures, and supplies military aircraft, combat helicopters, UAVs, and associated weapon and support systems to its customers in the global defense industry. The company plays a key role in the development of fighter jet aircraft. Its portfolio includes F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and F-35 Lightning II.

