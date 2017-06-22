Global Pea Protein Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - Focus on Meat Substitutes, Bakery Goods, Dietary Supplements & Beverages - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pea Protein Market Analysis By Product (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Meat Substitutes, Bakery Goods, Dietary Supplements, Beverage), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global pea protein market is expected to reach USD 313.5 million by 2025

Increasing consumption of gluten-free products for treatment of celiac disease is expected to boost the pea proteins demand during the forecast period.



Rising concerns over non-celiac gluten sensitivity is expected to result in rising consumption of gluten-free foods and is hence anticipated to positively impact the industry growth. Furthermore, the popularity of maintaining a gluten-free diet (GFD) owing to reduced carbohydrate intake and stimulation of weight loss is anticipated to propel the use of pea proteins over the forecast period.



Increasing importance of maintaining a GFD in treating innate immune response, joint pain, and numbness is foreseen to fuel the product demand in the future. Furthermore, this diet is gaining popularity as an effective treatment for curing symptoms of autism in children. This in turn is expected to drive the pea protein demand over the forecast period.



Significant prevalence of lactose intolerance among infants and children in developing regions such as Central & South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa is projected to be another significant driver of the industry growth. Pea protein is one of the highly preferred non-dairy substitutes, as it is characterized by good amino acid profile and is easily digestible. These attributes make the product favorable for use in various food & beverage products such as protein fortified health drinks and sports nutritional foods.



