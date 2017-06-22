TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Brookfield New Horizons Income Fund ("BIF.UN") has announced a distribution of C$0.20 per unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2017. The distribution will be paid on or before July 17, 2017 to holders of record on June 30, 2017.

BIF.UN will begin trading ex-distribution on June 28, 2017.

Symbol: BIF.UN

Ex-distribution Date: June 28, 2017

Record Date: June 30, 2017

