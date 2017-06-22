Global Electric Motor Market Propelled by Need to Offer Higher Efficiency

Electrification of vehicles and replacement of energy-inefficient motors strengthen growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Mechanical Power Transmission team

SANTA CLARA, California, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The global electric motors market is transforming, augmented by increasing electrification of applications across industries, energy-efficiency enhancement in existing applications, and demand for higher-efficiency motors such as brushless direct current (DC) motors. Successful companies will be those that have the ability to provide integrated systems and develop close customer relationships.

Global Electric Motors Market, Outlook 2017, part of Frost & Sullivan's Mechanical Power TransmissionGrowth Partnership Service program, provides a comprehensive understanding of the electric motor market trends, forecasts and competitive landscape for major players such as ABB, Siemens, Bosch, Nidec Corporation, Johnson Electric, and Denso Corporation. Technologies such as alternating current (AC) motor, DC motor, brushless motor, servo, and stepper motor are analyzed and discussed. End-user industries, including process industries; discrete industries; automobiles; home appliances; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); toys; medical devices; business equipment; and electronic gadgets, are assessed.

"Electric motor manufacturers must look toward research and development to improve product efficiency and identify replacement opportunities in existing low-efficiency installations," said Frost & Sullivan Mechanical Power Transmission Research Analyst Krishna Raman. "Developing electric motors for emerging automobile applications such as electrical powered steering (EPS) and anti-locking brake systems (ABS) will act as a differentiating factor."

End-user market trends driving growth in the global electric motor market include:

Increased sales in industries such as water and wastewater, automobiles, home appliances, renewable energy, HVAC, and discrete manufacturing;

Incentivizing electric vehicles (EVs) and electrification of car controls that will drive demand for electric motors in EVs and hybrid EVs;

Demand for permanent magnet (PM) synchronous motor technologies in EVs, HVAC, industrial robots, and in constant speed applications such as fans and blowers;

Investment in discrete manufacturing sectors such as packaging, plastics, automotive, and unit material handling that creates opportunities for servo and stepper motors;

Adoption of electronically commutated (EC) motor in HVAC, home appliances, medical devices and business equipment due to demand for noiseless motors;

Investment by renewable energy sector in servo motors for solar tracking and pitch control of wind turbines; and

Surge in petrochemical and chemical end-user investment in North America and Asia .

"The cost of electricity is increasing due to the growing share of renewable energy, which is expensive compared to traditional electricity sources," noted Raman. "End users are adopting energy-efficient, brushless, synchronous motor technology to conserve energy, reduce maintenance costs, and increase the efficiency of the overall drive system."

