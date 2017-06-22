Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2017) - Golden Share Mining Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company" - is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM") held on June 22, 2017 in Markham, Ontario.

A total of 16.32 million common shares, representing approximately 46.05 per cent of the company's issued and outstanding common share, were voted in connection with the meeting. Golden Share shareholders voted strongly in favour of all items of business put before the meeting, including the election of each director nominee as follows:

Zhen Huang: 100 per cent David Graham:

100 per cent Wes Roberts: 100 per cent Christian Guilbaud: 100 per cent Nick Zeng: 100 per cent

Golden Share shareholders voted 100 per cent in favour to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton L.L.P. as auditor, 100 per cent in favour of its rolling stock option plan, and 100 per cent in favour of the change of name of Golden Share Mining Corporation to Golden Share Resources Corporation.

This press release should be read together with, and is qualified in its entirety by, the more detailed information contained in the Company's information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Mining Corporation is a Canadian junior mining company focusing on exploration in Ontario, the politically stable jurisdiction with a history of rich mineral endowment.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONSULT: http://www.goldenshare.ca or Contact:

Golden Share Mining Corporation

Nick Zeng, President & CEO

Tel: (905) 968-1199

E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca