

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French travel, fashion and fitness enthusiast and blogger Rebecca Burger died when a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her chest. Officials said cardiac arrest, subsequent to the sudden explosion, seems to be the reason for her death. Rebecca was taken to a hospital immediately after the accident at her home, but was not able to save her. She was 33.



According to reports, faulty connectors on the gas capsules can act as a projectile. Several such incidents had been reported earlier. People have lost eye, teeth and suffered injuries and fractures as the canisters exploded.



Rebecca had a huge fan following on social media. She used to post glamorous fitness photos. She was followed on Instagram by 160,000 people and on Facebook by 55,000 people. Her family members have posted the image of the faulty dispenser on her Instagram.



French officials had issued a warning, a few years back, about the unexpected explosion of canisters. Based on that, a manufacturer had recalled 25,000 such canisters. Reports said there were 60 accidents due to faulty products in the last seven years.



French police officials have opened an investigation in to the death of Rebecca.



