Ray Higdon: Network Marketing Company Announced 2017 Top Earner Academy Live Event

FT. MEYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Ray Higdon, a network marketing expert in Ft. Myers, FL, is proud to announce the launch of the next Top Earner Academy Live event. This will take place between September 22nd - 24th, 2017 at the Sanibel Harbour Resort & Spa in Ft. Myers. The training is available to ambitious and highly driven network marketers. Tickets are available now, and they are selling out rapidly.

"I help network marketers to recruit more reps, get more leads, and become top earners in their company," says Ray Higdon. "I would like to recommend that network marketers secure their ticket for the next Top Earner Academy Live event as soon as possible. This event is not to be missed, and seats are limited."

The event is held each year and has been highly successful every time. Each year, the format and focus change so as to remain relevant to today's market. Those who have attended the events in the past have been very impressed with the format and content and felt that it had benefited them tremendously. "Ray Higdon's events are very different than other trainings we attend," says John and Nadya M. on the Top Earner Academy Live website. "Yes, he still has all of the motivation and inspiration but way more content and strategy-focused training. You will learn more in one day than most seminars in 3 days."

Speakers at the event will include Ray Higdon, as well as his wife Jessica Higdon. Ray has also hand-picked a select group of Top Earner Trainers who are ready to coach those who attend to the top. The event will start with Early Bird registration on Thursday evening, after which guests can check into the hotel. Sessions will then run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a regular break for lunch. Those who secured VIP tickets for the event will have the opportunity to take part in the VIP Cocktail Party, where they will be able to network with each other and with Ray and Jessica Hidgon. Those interested in becoming top earners in their network marketing company are encouraged to join the event.

Ray Higdon has built a solid reputation for helping people become top earners in their network marketing company. He has made a commitment to teach others the vital lessons that he had learned that made him a top earner. Those who want to learn more about Ray and his network marketing company can do so by visiting his website.





Contact Ray Higdon:

Ray Higdon

support@RayHigdon.com

RayHigdon.com PO Box 07028 Ft. Myers, FL 33919

