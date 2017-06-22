Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris: SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), ("GenSight Biologics" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system, today announced the launch of a capital increase of around €20 million.

The funds raised will be allocated to prepare the launch of GS010 in Europe and the United States, and especially the financing related to the marketing and market access, as well as the establishment of a marketing infrastructure.

GS010 is currently in Phase III, and positive results after 96 weeks of Phase I/II have just been published for the treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). The second candidate, GS030, which has just been designated as an orphan therapy in the United States for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, is currently undergoing a regulatory toxicology study, and is aiming at initiating a Phase I/II clinical trial study, during the 4th quarter of 20171

Gross proceeds from the transaction are expected to be approximately €20 million. The purpose of this capital increase is to finance preparations for the marketing of GS010 and improve the financial visibility for the Company through to the 1st quarter of 2019.

This fund raising will correspond to a maximum of 3,908,090 new shares, with a par value of €0.025 per share, representing approximately 20% of the outstanding share capital of the Company on a non-diluted basis. The subscription price per share will be determined in accordance with the 22nd resolution of the combined general assembly of May 31, 2017.

The subscription price per share will be set in accordance with the 22nd resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 31, 2017. The subscription price per share will be set at a maximum discount of 15% to the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares over the last 3 trading days before pricing, namely June 20 to June 22, 2017, in accordance with the 22nd resolution of the combined general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 31, 2017.

The capital increase is open only to the categories of investor (including legal) defined in the 22nd resolution abovementioned (i.e habitually investing in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, ophthalmological, neurodegenerative diseases or medical technologies sectors).

The issue of new shares will be subject to a book-building process for qualified investors in accordance with Article 3.2(a) of the European Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and European Council dated November 4, 2003 (as amended) and meeting the predetermined criteria within the European Economic Area, and in certain other countries.

The Company will announce the results of the capital increase as soon as possible after closing of the book-building in a subsequent press release. Settlement and delivery of the new shares and the new shares' admission to trading is expected to occur on June 27, 2017 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.

Simultaneously with the determination of the final terms and conditions of the capital increase, the Company will enter into a lock-up agreement ending 90 calendar days after the date of the pricing of the offering, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Persons acting on behalf of the Company (executives and/or directors) have also entered into similar lock-up agreements with regard to the Company's shares that they hold.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Oddo BHF are acting as Joint Bookrunners.

A listing prospectus, incorporating the 2016 registration document, registered with the AMF on April 28, 2017, under number R.17-036, available free of charge from the Company website (www.gensight-biologics.com) and/or website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org), together with a Securities Note, containing a summary of the prospectus in French and in English, will be submitted to the AMF, with a view to receiving its approval. Attention is drawn to the risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in chapter 4 of its registration document.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive nor a public offering.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. (GenSight Biologics) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

