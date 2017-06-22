India Deodorant Market Overview 2016-2022 - Women's Deodorant Category Set to Jostle With Their Male Counterparts And Witness An Upward Trend - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India deodorant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% over the next five years, out of which the aerosol/spray form of deodorants are expected to continue their dominance over a period of 2017-2022.

The demand for deodorant products has been driven by the affluent middle class, the importance of personal grooming, the increasing young population of India and the penchant for smelling good and fresh throughout. Rising demand for deodorant from small markets is one of the major growth drivers of this industry. As a result companies are gradually shifting their focus from metros and exploring other markets and gearing to launch a range of affordable deodorants. Also, options for women's deodorants were limited in the past; however the segment is now likely to see an upsurge with various existing brands and new entrants resorting to bolster media campaigns to cash in on the untapped category with enormous growth potential.

India Deodorant Market is categorized into spray deodorants and sticks & roll-on deodorants. Spray deodorants come in the form of aerosol and this is the most preferred form of deodorant by the Indian consumers. However, roll-ons and sticks are also gaining popularity amongst Indian shopper.



Key Segment:



- Spray Deodorants

- Roll-On & Stick Deodorants



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Fragrance Market Outlook



3. Global Perfume Market Outlook



4. Global Deodorant Market Outlook



5. India Fragrance Market Outlook



6. India Perfume Market Outlook



7. India Deodorant Market Outlook



8. Company Profiles



Hindustan Unilever Limited

ITC Limited

McNroe Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.

Nivea India Private Limited

Vini Cosmetics Private Limited

