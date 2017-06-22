Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Nick Faure has joined Korn Ferry Hay Group as a Senior Client Partner, based in the London office.

An expert in portfolio, program and change management, Mr. Faure has been instrumental in organizational transformations and complex change programs for the last fifteen years. He is passionate about innovative consulting solutions and changing the way people feel about consultancy.

Mr. Faure was most recently UK Managing Partner at Practicus Consulting, leading the UK consulting business.

Among other achievements, Mr. Faure acted as a trusted advisor on organizational transformation for the British Medical Association, worked as Program Manager for an executive development program for BP, and designed and negotiated the solution on an operational efficiency project for SuperGroup.

"Nick's expertise in program and change management, combined with his passion for consulting solutions, makes him an excellent addition to Korn Ferry, and we're excited to bring his skills to the firm and our clients," said John Douglas, Head of EMEA, Korn Ferry Hay Group.

