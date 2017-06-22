Global Vascular Imaging Market 2017-2022 - Increasing Cvd Prevalence Driving the Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnosis and Treatment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vascular Imaging Market by Technology, Procedure, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global vascular imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022

The major factors driving this market are the rising incidence and prevalence of CVDs, growing aging population, and technological innovations in vascular imaging systems. On the other hand, the growth of this market is restrained to some extent due to the accessibility of conventional low-cost alternates to treat CVDs.

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into MRI, CT, ultrasound, nuclear imaging, and X-ray. The MRI segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of CVDs and the launch of advanced MRI systems.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users. Hospitals are the largest end users of vascular imaging systems. It is also is estimated to register the highest growth. This can be attributed to technological development, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing use of imaging systems in hospitals and hybrid ORs, particularly in developed countries across North America and Europe.

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asian market is estimated to register the highest growth, which can be attributed to the increasing expenditure in healthcare, growing penetration of health insurance, and rise in disposable incomes especially in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Cvd Prevalence Driving the Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnosis and Treatment

Growing Aging Population

Technological Advancements in Vascular Imaging Devices

Restraint



Availability of Conventional Treatment Alternatives

Opportunities



Emerging Economies as Growth Hotspots

Increasing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Vascular Imaging Systems

Challenges



Shortage of Medical Physicists

Survival of Small Players and Entry Barriers for New Players

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Vascular Imaging Market, By Technique



7 Vascular Imaging Market, By Procedure



8 Vascular Imaging Market, By Application



9 Vascular Imaging Market, By End User



10 Vascular Imaging Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Alpinion Medical Systems ( South Korea )

) BK Ultrasound (U.S.)

Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.)

CorVascular Diagnostics LLC (U.S.)

Esaote SpA ( Italy )

) Evena Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Fujifilm SonoSite ( Japan )

) GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Hitachi Medical Corporation ( Japan )

) Hologic Inc. (U.S.)

Konica Minolta ( Japan )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) LumedX Healthcare Technologies (U.S.)

Mindray Medical International Ltd. ( China )

) Novadaq Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Omega Medical Imaging LLC. (U.S.)

Pie Medical Imaging ( Netherlands )

) Piur imaging GmbH ( Austria )

) Samsung Medison ( South Korea )

) Shimadzu Corp. ( Japan )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.)

TERUMO Corporation ( Japan )

) Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan )

) Xograph Healthcare (U.K.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/44nrf2/vascular_imaging





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716