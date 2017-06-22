Karlie Kloss Creates a Website with Wix.com

Supermodel and Entrepreneur Stars in New Online Commercial

NEW YORK, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq:WIX) has teamed up with supermodel and entrepreneur, Karlie Kloss, for a stunning new online commercial. The spot showcases Karlie Kloss creating her own personalized and customized Wix website, featuring the intuitive drag and drop Wix editor, as well as some of her popular videos from her YouTube channel, Klossy.

View the commercial here: https://youtu.be/QFXnuhVLtEs

"The commercial with Karlie Kloss was created by our in-house team, and we all felt strongly that she was a perfect fit for the Wix brand, said Omer Shai, CMO at Wix. "In addition to her successful modeling career, she's known for her passion for technology and enabling creativity, as often portrayed in her YouTube channel. Karlie is a great advocate for young women in tech through her KODE WITH KLOSSY program teaching teenage girls to learn how to code and assisting female coders as they embark on their careers. We were delighted to have the opportunity to work with her."

"Wix allowed me to seamlessly bring my vision as a creator to life through its beautiful template designs and easy-to-use platform," said Karlie Kloss. "Having the ability to create your own website, where you can share your entrepreneurial ideas, unique voice and personal story with others, is such an awesome way to reach people around the world."

