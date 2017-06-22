Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2017) - Golden Share Mining Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed Articles of Amendment to change its name to Golden Share Resources Corporation. Shareholders approved a special resolution to change the name at the Company's Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting held on June 22, 2017.

The change of name to Golden Share Resources Corporation is effective on June 22, 2017, the trading symbol of the Company will be same as "GSH". It is anticipated that the Company will commence trading under the new name on or about the opening of trading on June 28, 2017.

The Company believes it is appropriate to make this name change to better reflect the its current business strategy and objectives.

Golden Share is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction. There are two gold projects, Berens River and Shebandowan, included in the Company's exploration project portfolio. Both Berens River and Shebandowan provide prospective highly potential beyond already known historical high-grade gold deposits.

At Golden Share, we believe that systematic exploration leads exciting discovery which potentially generate great value for the Company, its shareholders and all stakeholders. Golden Share will continue the works systemically as well under market conditions to add value for shareholders through ongoing exploration programs at Berens River and Shebandowan, the Company will also seek to identify new opportunities, mainly in Ontario, Canada.

More than just mineral exploration

Golden Share's participation of a potential rail road to the Ring of Fire region located in north-western Ontario provides tremendous potential for the Company (Please refer to the Company's press release dated November 24, 2015 for details.) Golden Share cheers the recent progress KWG Resources Inc. ("KWG") made. (Please refer to KWG's press release dated June 1, 2017 for details.)

Golden Share also continues to advance an exciting opportunity related to energy storage solutions. Vanadium is the only metal known to act as a naturally complete battery. Emerging vanadium based energy storage technology, especially vanadium redox flow battery development has been attracting attention. However, vanadium based storage batteries still require few break-through developments. Energy density must be increased significantly, costs must be reduced tremendously and the more importantly, a profitable business model must be carefully developed. Golden Share's strategy is to remain fully engaged in this emerging industry while optimizing use of its financial and management resources. On February 28 of 2017, Golden Share announced the successful trial production of vanadium electrolyte, (Please refer to the Company's press release dated February 28, 2017 for details.)

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and advisors to purchase up to an aggregate of 990,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.35 per share. 315,000 and 675,000 of the options are exercisable for 3 and 5 years respectively.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Mining Corporation is a Canadian junior mining company focusing on exploration in Ontario, the politically stable jurisdiction with a history of rich mineral endowment.

