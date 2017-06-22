The University of Law Awarded Gold Ranking in First Teaching Excellence Framework

LONDON, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The University of Law (ULaw) has today been awarded a gold ranking in the Government led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). The TEF panel assessed that ULaw delivers consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students. It is of the highest quality found in the UK.

The statement of findings taken from the HEFCE website sets out the reasons for the TEF panel decision, including that ULaw has established strong links to employers and the legal profession; course design and assessment practices that ensure that all students are challenged to achieve their full potential; the provision of many personalised development opportunities for students; and a culture of professional practice and teaching excellence which is embedded with academic staff continuing involvement in professional practice.

The TEF is a new scheme developed by the Department for Education in England. It aims to recognise and reward excellent learning and teaching in addition to existing national quality requirements for universities, colleges, and other higher education providers.

The awards are decided by an independent TEF panel of experts, including academics, students, and employer representatives. The provider's undergraduate teaching is assessed against ten criteria which cover teaching quality, learning environment, and student outcomes [1].

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law, said:

"Our students are smart and ambitious and rightly demand the highest standard of teaching, so we are delighted to receive the TEF gold standard. The award is testament to our tutors, all of whom are qualified solicitors or barristers, together with our teaching approach, which focuses on equipping our graduates with the skills they need and employers want.This award builds on our success of last year, when we were voted first for student satisfaction, teaching, academic support and learning resources in the National Student Survey 2016 [2]."

ULaw's courses include a fully integrated employability service to maximise students' employment prospects.

About The University of Law

The University of Law is the UK's longest-established specialist provider of legal education and training in the UK, with centres in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Manchester and Leeds, as well as at The University of Exeter and The University of Reading.Previously The College of Law, it was granted university status in November 2012.

The University of Law's market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience and pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 96% of its full-time Legal Practice Course (LPC) students gained employment in 2016 after finishing their course while 91% of undergraduate students achieved the same.

The University of Law ranked 1st for student satisfaction in the UK in the National Student Survey 2016. In 2017, The University of Law was awarded a gold ranking in the Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

About the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF)

The Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) - the first scheme of its kind - recognises excellent teaching and learning across the UK's world-class higher education sector.

In order to be considered for a TEF rating, higher education providers have to meet demanding national quality requirements. The TEF measures excellence above and beyond this.

Drawing on national data, and evidence submitted by each university or college, the TEF measures excellence in three areas: teaching quality, the learning environment and the educational and professional outcomes achieved by students. Each provider is rated Gold, Silver or Bronze, or receives a Provisional award where there was not enough data for a full assessment.

The TEF awards are decided by an independent panel of experts including academics, students and employer representatives.

For more information, visit www.hefce.ac.uk.

[1] Metrics and provider submissions available at http://www.hefce.ac.uk/lt/tef/

[2] Joint first with the University of Buckingham.