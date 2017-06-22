SMS Firewall Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2021 - Managed Services Segment Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SMS Firewall Market by SMS Type, SMS Traffic, Messaging Platform, Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The SMS firewall market is expected to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.36%. SMS firewall market includes SMS firewall and filtering solutions provided by vendors and companies to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and SMS aggregators. SMS firewall solutions proactively detect, filter, and secure illicit incoming SMS traffic. These solutions help telecom operators to regain their revenues that have declined due to Over-the-top (OTT) players, and they also provide benefits in terms of reduced operational costs and enhanced customer experience.



The SMS firewall market has been segmented on the basis of SMS types, SMS traffic, messaging platforms, service types, organization size, verticals, and regions. The Application to Person (A2P) messaging segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, while the managed services segment is estimated to have a larger market size in 2017. The demand for A2P messaging is increasing across various industry verticals, including banking, finance, healthcare, travel, and eCommerce. The common use cases of A2P messaging are sending alerts, notifications, and marketing messages, such as banking updates, flight alerts, One Time Password (OTP) verifications, and promotional messages. Nowadays, customers are receiving unwanted text messages, which may negatively impact enterprise business operations. Hence, enterprises are focusing on sending spam-free A2P messages to their customers. This is expected to drive the growth of the global SMS firewall market.



The managed services segment in the SMS firewall market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services have become a high-growth segment in the market. Managed services help end-users to configure and deploy software and applications on their premises. Managed services also include dedicated hosting and maintenance solutions. Deployment of firewalls, monitoring and vigilance, inventory tracking, 24/7 remote support, client-hosted operations, and firewall configurations and management are some of the managed services offered by vendors. These services also ensure low operational and maintenance costs.



Companies Mentioned



AMD Telecom S.A. ( Greece )

) Anam Technologies Ltd. ( Ireland )

) BICS ( Belgium )

) Cellusys ( Ireland )

) Cloudmark, Inc. (US)

Defne Telecommunication A.S. ( Turkey )

) Global Wavenet Limited ( Australia )

) HAUD ( Malta )

) Infobip ltd. (UK)

Mahindra Comviva ( India )

) Mobileum (US)

Monty Mobile ( Lebanon )

) NetNumber, Inc. (US)

NewNet Communication Technologies (US)

Omobio (Pvt) Limited ( Sri Lanka )

) Openmind Networks ( Ireland )

) Route Mobile Limited ( India )

) SAP SE ( Germany )

) Symsoft ( Sweden )

) Syniverse Technologies, LLC (US)

Tango Telecom ( Ireland )

) Tata Communications Limited ( India )

) TeleOSSco Software Private Limited ( India )

) Twilio Inc. (US)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, By SMS Type



7 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, By Organization Size



8 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, By SMS Traffic



9 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, By Messaging Platform



10 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, By Service Type



11 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, By Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qxk4b3/sms_firewall

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716