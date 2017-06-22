

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - It seems hard to believe, but a few decades ago South America had numerous tall skyscrapers that dwarfed those of Asia and Europe. High-rises blanket a number of South American cities, including huge swaths of Sao Paolo and Buenos Aires.



However, none of the South American skyscrapers currently figure among the top 50 tallest skyscrapers in the world. This might change in the near future, with many construction projects underway all over the continent.



Most of the continent's high-rise skyscrapers are located in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Venezuela. Many of them are bold, inventive architectural designs that function beautifully, while others may never be completed and are home to squatters.



