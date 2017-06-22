Global $1.21 Billion Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Analysis, By End-use (Paper, Food Packaging, Construction, Electronics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2025

Increasing need for bio-based PVA alcohol products is key growth factor to drive polyvinyl alcohol market growth. In addition, rising demand from Asia Pacific region is further propelling the demand over the forecast period.



PVA is a synthetic water-soluble polymer, widely used in the formulation processes in various end-use industries. Polyvinyl alcohol is mainly driven by the demand from the packaging industry, as it is a material with an excellent barrier to oxygen, water solubility, and biodegradable properties.



In terms of volume, food packaging accounted as the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its trends with a growth rate of 5.6% over the forecast period. Increasing need for biocompatible and non-toxic packaging solutions in food & beverage industry is expected to drive the growth. PVA is extensively used in food packaging industry owing to its advantageous properties such as good crosslinking density and moisture content.



The demand for PVA is expected to boost owing to the growth in various end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region. Different grades of polyvinyl alcohol are used in the papermaking process with high, intermediate and low viscosities. These grades can be either fully, partially or intermediately hydrolyzed in nature.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



4 Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Company Profiles



Eastman Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

OCI Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Solutia, Inc.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Japan VAM & Poval Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works

Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xvq3wt/polyvinyl_alcohol

