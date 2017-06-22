BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES (Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3)

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: (X)



Other (please specify): ( )



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

Rathbone Investment Management International Ltd

Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



Rathbone Nominees

BNP Paribas

Natwest Trustees Ltd



(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):



21 June 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



22 June 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Over 5%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix)



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ordinary Shares: GB00B3SXM832



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares: 8,333,214

Number of Voting rights: 8,333,214



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares:

Direct: 8,806,214

Number of voting rights:

Direct (xi): N/A

Indirect (xii): 8,806,214



% of voting rights (x):

Direct: N/A

Indirect: 5.03%



B. Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix, xx):



Nominal:



Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 8,806,214



% of voting rights: 5.03%





(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi): See RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC*



Rathbone Investment Management Ltd - 4.53%

Rathbone Investment Management International Ltd - 0.21%

Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd - 0.29%



*Rathbone Brothers Plc is the holding company of the above.





Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



N/A



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



N/A



(13). Additional information:







(14). Contact name:



Mr K Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 1098





22 June 2017

