Donnerstag, 22.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.06.2017 | 19:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

North America Dietary Supplements Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 68.22 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Ingredient (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals), By Product (Tablets, Capsules, Gel Caps), By Application, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The North America dietary supplements market is expected to reach USD 68.22 billion by 2025

Rising consumer awareness regarding proper weight management and improvement of muscular strength is likely to boost the demand of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and enzymes in North America, over the years ahead.

Consumers belonging to all age groups are focusing on enhancing their diet intake through utilization of nutritional food ingredients, owing to increasing publicity through media houses and e-commerce portals is expected to promote the scope of nutraceuticals including dietary supplements.

Leading corporates including Microsoft, IBM, ExxonMobil, AT&T, GM, and GSK have increased expenditure for the development of gymnasiums and fitness centers in their commercial offices. As a result, the health & wellness segment is expected to witness a noteworthy increase that is ultimately expected to play a crucial role in promoting the use of dietary supplements over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. North America Dietary Supplements Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

4. North America Dietary Supplements: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. North America Dietary Supplements: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6. North America Dietary Supplements: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7. North America Dietary Supplements: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8. North America Dietary Supplements: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

  • Amway
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
  • Bayer AG
  • Glanbia
  • Pfizer
  • Carlyle Group, NBTY, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Herbalife Limited, Inc.
  • Nature's Sunshine Products
  • Bionova Lifesciences
  • Ayanda Group AS
  • XanGo LLC
  • American Health
  • Neutraceutics Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fspbgl/north_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire