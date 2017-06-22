Global Polyurethane Market Report 2017 - Should Reach $68 Billion by 2021 from $49.8 Billion in 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Polyurethane is the most commonly used material in various applications for the automotive, furniture and bedding, electronics, construction and building, and footwear industries. Major players like BASF, Dow Chemical, Bayer and Huntsman are expected to provide revolutionary polyurethane-based products and technologies in the near future. Dow Chemical is expected to provide reactive PU plasticizers, which are considered to be useful for polyurethane moisture curing adhesives used in automotive glass bonding. BASF will boost polyurethane market through new generation vehicles made from PU material.

Various 3D printing start-ups and intermediate players are exploring the polyurethane market and offering innovative solutions, from artificial organs to fabric or complex 3D models of machines. In addition, increased adoption of biodegradable polyurethane material is also creating buzz in the health care sector. For example, biodegradable polyurethane elastomers are expected to contribute to cartilage tissue engineering applications in the near future.

Moreover, significant expansion from Bayer and Dow Chemical in APAC will help expand the scope for polyurethanes. APAC is the largest consumer and producer of polyurethanes, and holds 36% of the global polyurethane market. It is also the biggest exporter of polyurethanes.

Moreover, adoption of new technologies and applications in the global furniture and bedding, building and construction and automobile markets are expected to boost polyurethane demand in the near future. The major geographic regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest of World (RoW). In addition, this report provides a country-specific breakdown of polyurethane consumption based on total revenue generated. Major countries included the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.

Companies Mentioned



Accella Polyurethane Systems

Acme-Hardesty Co.

Air Products

Aragon Elastomers

Argonics

Basf Se

Baxenden Chemicals

Bayer A.G.

Bergad, Inc.

Bond Polymers International

Chematur Engineering Ab

Chemtura Corporation

Coim S.P.A.

DOW Chemical

DSM N.V.

Dupont

Evonik Industries Ag

FXI

Huntsman Corporation

Inov Polyurethane Group

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Ncfi Polyurethanes

Polyurethane Ltd.

Precision Urethane & Machine Inc.

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background

4: Market Breakdown by End User

5: Market Breakdown by Application



6: Market Breakdown by Type



7: Market Breakdown by Region



8: Raw Material Analysis

9: Competitive Landscape



10: Company Profile

