ST. MARY'S, ANTIGUA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQB: GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on eSports wagering, is pleased to announce the hiring of key personnel, staff and the opening of our Antigua office in preparation for imminent launch of our Esports betting operations.

DIGITAL MARKETING TEAM

The Company is pleased to announce the hiring of the following two digital marketing experts.

Stephen Banham -- Social Media Marketing Manager

Stephen has served as a Social Media Marketing Consultant and Manager in the gaming industry since 2012. He will be responsible for establishing, developing and managing our social media strategy for the purpose of engaging the online gaming community, building brand awareness and driving traffic to our online betting platform. In accomplishing this goal, Stephen will be creating content for Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and any other relevant gaming communities.

Sandra Österlund -- Global Affiliate Manager

Sandra has served as an Affiliate Marketing Manager and Marketing Executive to several online casinos and eGaming Operators. She will be responsible for establishing, developing and managing our online affiliate program, focusing specifically on partnerships with affiliates with large audiences such as website operators, gaming streamers and social media influencers.

DIGITAL MARKETING TEAM TO ATTEND MAJOR INDUSTRY CONFERENCES

Our digital marketing team is already confirmed to attend two major industry conferences in the next two months as follows:

Amsterdam Affiliate Conference -- July 11 -14

The Amsterdam Affiliate Conference will take place during the iGaming Super Show and is expected to attract over 4,500 delegates, including 100 speakers and 150 sponsors / exhibitors. The conference is widely regarded as one of the best events to meet, find and sign new affiliates. To this end, the Company has already confirmed meetings with approximately 25 affiliates, including Super Affiliates and is confident it will be concluding meaningful affiliate relationships.

gamescom (Cologne, Germany) -- August 22 - 26

gamescom is the biggest consumer gaming conference in the world, with approximately 900 exhibitors, 500,000 visitors and 650 journalists from 55 countries attending this year. For the digital gaming world is it considered the meeting point for global companies from the entertainment industry and the international gaming community. Esports Entertainment Group will be exhibiting at gamescom in anticipation of the launch of additional platforms by the Company over the summer.

ANTIGUA HEADQUARTERS OPENED AND FULLY STAFFED

The Company recently opened its Antigua Headquarters with a full staff of six seasoned online gambling experts with the following specialties: Finance, Card Services, Customer Service, IT, Operations and Anti-Money Laundering. The Antigua Headquarters will serve as the operational brain trust of the Company and is expected to add more personnel through to the end of 2016.

Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group, stated, "Esports Entertainment Group is on the verge of launching operations and becoming a meaningful long-term player within the hyper growth Esports industry. We can't accomplish this goal without a great team and I'm happy to show our shareholders, partners and the industry that we are well on our way to building that team with this announcement. As we set to launch the safest and most secure Esports betting platform on the planet, this group of seasoned professionals and future anticipated additions will play an important role in executing our plan."

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company specifically focused on eSports wagering. Esports Entertainment intends to offer wagering on eSports events in a fully licensed, regulated and secured platform to the global eSports audience, excluding the United States. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player video games tournaments online for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry and technical experts from the online gambling and video game industries, eSports, marketing, legal and financial professionals. The Company maintains offices in St. Mary's, Antigua and Barbuda. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information please visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

