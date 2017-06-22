To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen



22 June 2017



Stock Announcement no. 09/2017



Major shareholder announcement



Referring to section 29 (2) of the Greenlandic Securities Trading Act the BANK of Greenland reports that Wellington Management Group LLP on 2017-06-22 has announced that, by trade on 2017-06-21, they have reduced their ownership in The BANK of Greenland, so the ownership now amounts to 4.88 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of the BANK of Greenland.



For further information, please contact:



The BANK of Greenland



Martin Kviesgaard



General Manager



Telephone: + 299 34 78 00



E-mail: mbk@banken.gl



Attachment:

