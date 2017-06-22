India Wind Power Market Overview 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"India Wind Power Market Overview, 2017-2022", wind capacity has been growing with a tremendous pace in India and has shown a remarkable growth last year. India occupies 4th position in the world in generating wind energy. New technological developments in wind energy design have contributed to the significant advances in wind energy penetration and to get optimum power from available wind.

The capacity generation of wind energy was an average of 3 GW during the period 2012-13 to 2016-17. India is a huge market in terms of renewable energy, especially in wind power. India has more than 7 states where wind farm can be set up and it suits the climate to the wind farm.

India ranks second in the Asian Wind market and it has been growing with sky scraping rate. The government of India has set a target of 175 gigawatts for overall renewable energy and 60 gigawatts for wind energy capacity that is to be accomplished till March 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Renewable Energy Market Outlook



3. Global Wind Power Market Outlook



4. India Energy Market Outlook



5. India Renewable Energy Market Outlook



6. India Wind Power Market Outlook



7. Company Profiles

Gamesa Renewable Private Limited

Inox Wind Power Limited

ReGen Powertech Private Limited

Suzlon Energy Limited

Wind World ( India ) Limited

