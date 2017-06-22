Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global hardware and semiconductor industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the hardware and semiconductor industry will experience rapid growth due to factors like increasing market competition, declining profit margins, and aggressive R&D spending.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005972/en/

Technavio has published three new market research reports on the hardware and semiconductor industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has compiled a list of three markets that have high growth potential for the forecast period of 2017-2021. All three of these reports are currently available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only. To access all of Technavio's reports request a free demo to see how you can view the full library which consists of 8,000+ reports.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Digitizer Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Digitizing tablets are used by graphics professionals to easily transfer any image from paper to a computer by copying the image to a computer by simply tracing it on the graphic board.

The major advantage of the digitizers over mouse-based drawing is that they are very convenient in making smoother curves and complex shapes.

The Americas dominate the global digitizer market space, due to the high concentration of leading PCs/Desktop, switches, and modem companies.

Global Network Switches Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

The inception of cloud-based services has aided organizations to utilize the power of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage among vendors in the global network switches market

Modular, fixed, unmanaged, smart, and managed switches are the popular types of network switches available in the market.

Advancements in wireless Internet access at higher speeds in the form of 3G and 4G also aids in driving the adoption of network switch and routers along with backhaul equipment.

Global Network Interface Cards Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

The network interface cards allow computers to communicate over a computer network, either wirelessly or through cables and LANs by providing physical access to a networking medium and similar networks.

The global network interface cards market has seen a rise in switches and modems market with the increasing adoption of these devices in servers and data centers.

has seen a rise in switches and modems market with the increasing adoption of these devices in servers and data centers. The development of advanced technologies such as big data analytics and cloud-based services has increased the demand for data centers, and thereby network interface cards.

Access Technavio's Full Report Library

Technavio subscription plans start at USD 10,000 annually. Subscribing to this plan will give you immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 8,000+ existing reports in 120+ industries and 50+ countries. Request a free demo to learn more about this offer.

Browse other reports from our hardware and semiconductor library:

Global Piezoelectric Diaphragm Market 2017-2021

Global Train Communication Gateways Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005972/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com