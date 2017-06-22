

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Republicans released a draft of their version of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday, with a vote on the 142-page bill expected as soon as next week.



The bill, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, repeals Obamacare's individual and employer mandates as well as the law's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others.



However, Republicans said the legislation preserves access to care for those with pre-existing conditions and allows children to stay on their parents' health insurance through age 26.



The GOP plan would also maintain Obamacare's subsidies to help people pay for individual coverage, although the eligibility criteria would be tightened beginning in 2020.



Individuals earning up to 350 percent of the poverty level would qualify for the subsidies compared to the 400 percent threshold under Obamacare.



The bill would continue to fund the expansion of Medicaid seen under Obamacare until 2021, when funding would gradually be reduced over the next three years.



The Medicaid provision is seen as an effort to appease moderates concerned about the House Republican plan, which called for a shorter timeline.



In an effort to convince insurers to remain in the Obamacare marketplace, the legislation would also provide the companies $15 billion per year in 2018 and 2019 and $10 billion per year in 2020 and 2021.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., who has received criticism for negotiating the bill behind closed doors, claimed the plan incorporates input from many different lawmakers.



McConnell criticized Democrats for refusing to work with Republicans to address the problems with Obamacare, which he claimed is teetering on the edge of total collapse.



'When legislation does come to the floor, it will present Senate Democrats with another opportunity to do what's right for the American people,' McConnell said. 'They can choose to keep standing by as their failing law continues to collapse and hurt more Americans, but I hope they will join with us instead.'



'Either way, we have to act,' he added. 'Because Obamacare is a direct attack on the middle class, and American families deserve better than its failing status quo - they deserve better care. That's just what we're going to continue working to bring them.'



Meanwhile, Democrats were quick to attack the proposed legislation, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claiming the bill strips protections away from the people who need them most in order to give a tax break to those who need it least.



McConnell has little margin for error with the bill, as he can only afford to lose the support of two Republicans and still pass the legislation.



The Congressional Budget Office's score of the bill, which could come as soon as Monday, could play a big role in the level of support for the plan.



A CBO estimate found the House healthcare bill that narrowly passed in early May would reduce the deficit by $119 billion over the next ten years but increase the number of people who are uninsured by 23 million.



