Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global media and entertainmentindustry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the media and entertainment industry has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, as it is the only industry that touches every individual across the globe. This industry is characterized by heavy investments which will ensure robust growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Live Music Market 2017-2021

The global live music market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% by 2021, owing to increased enthusiasm and interest among young individuals to attend concerts and live performances.

Online platforms, such as social networks and music file sharing networks, help artists publish and market their music. These platforms also help to increase the communication between artists and fans, thus eliminating the dependency on intermediaries.

Global Sports Analytics Market 2017-2021

The upcoming market research report on the sports analytics market offers insights into the key market drivers, trends, and eminent challenges that will influence the growth of the key suppliers in this market space.

The upcoming report on the sports analytics market also offers a competitive landscape, covering some players like SAP, STATS LLC, Opta, SportRadar, Accenture, IBM, and Oracle.

Global Online Video Platforms Market 2017-2021

This upcoming industry report on the global online video platforms market also offers insights into fast-growing segments within the media and entertainment industry, including sectors like media and entertainment services and gaming.

This upcoming industry research report on the global online video platforms market offers insights into the key trends and emerging drivers affecting the growth of the media and entertainment industry.

