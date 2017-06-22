Global Market for Acoustic Wave Sensors Report 2017: Breakdown By Type & End User Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This comprehensive report covers different types of acoustic wave sensors deployed for different types of industries. The market is categorized by the different types of acoustic wave sensors, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 through 2021 are calculated for each type of acoustic wave sensors, their applications and regional markets, and the estimated values are derived from the total revenues of the manufacturers.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional markets of acoustic wave sensors, and it explains the major market drivers of the global industry of acoustic wave sensors, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global market of these sensors.

Report Includes:



An overview of the global acoustic sensors market.

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Coverage of the acoustic sensors market drivers and challenges as well as the supplier landscape.

Information on acoustic sensors regarding their different types and materials used.

Breakdowns of the market by major types, materials, sensing parameters, end-user industry and region.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Companies Mentioned



Acoustic Sensing Technology

ABI Technologies Corp.

AVX Corp.

Boston Piezo-Optics Inc.

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Ceramtec

Columbia Research Laboratories Inc.

CTS Corp.

ECS Inc. International

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

Epcos AG

Epson Toyocom Corp.

GE Sensing Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Intellisaw Inc.

Invensense

Kistler Instrument Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

Mercury United Electronics Inc.

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



4: Global Market Breakdown



5: Market Breakdown by Type



6: Market Breakdown by End-user Industry



7: Global Market Breakdown of Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors



8: Global Market of Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors



9: Industry Drivers



10: Company Profiles



