

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After dodging questions about the issue for several weeks, President Donald Trump admitted Thursday that he does not have recordings of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.



Trump suggested in a post on Twitter that there could be recordings of the conversations, citing electronic surveillance, but claimed none were made by him.



'With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,' Trump tweeted.



The president raised the question about recordings with a tweet last month warning Comey about leaking information about their conservations after he was fired.



'James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!' Trump tweeted at the time.



Comey subsequently testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, claiming Trump asked for a pledge of loyalty and directed him to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



In a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis the next day, Trump denied the claims the ex-FBI chief made about their private conversations.



Trump said at the time he would discuss the issue of recordings of his meetings with Comey 'sometime in the near future' but suggested the media would be 'very disappointed.'



The tweet from Trump revealing that he does not have any recordings comes as much of Washington is focused on the release of the draft of the Senate Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



