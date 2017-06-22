India Smartphone Market Outlook 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India Smartphone Market Outlook, 2020' gives a comprehensive analysis of the smartphone industry in India as well as worldwide. The mobile phone market is constantly in a state flux and has become highly competitive with major international players facing strong competition from the local players, thus creating difficulties for manufacturers to retain their market shares.

Samsung, Micromax, Lenovo and Motorola together has seized more than 40% of the market share out of the overall smartphone market in India. Samsung enjoyed its leadership in 2016 with its flagship smartphone Galaxy J models as this series packs a punch with locally developed Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode, S bike mode and Turbo Speed Technology.

The huge popularity of these Make for India' features shows that localization is extremely important for technology to succeed. It also highlights the world-class innovation being done by Samsung India's research & development (R&D) teams. Apart from this, many new smartphone brands were seen entering the Indian market to cut a share in one of the most lucrative market.



A year ago, two major Chinese brands OPPO and Vivo entered the Indian smartphone market, making life for the local manufacturers even more nightmarish by pushing these brands to compete even more fiercely than before.



