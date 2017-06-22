sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.06.2017 | 20:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

India Smartphone Market Outlook 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Smartphone Market Outlook, 2020" report to their offering.

Logo

India Smartphone Market Outlook, 2020' gives a comprehensive analysis of the smartphone industry in India as well as worldwide. The mobile phone market is constantly in a state flux and has become highly competitive with major international players facing strong competition from the local players, thus creating difficulties for manufacturers to retain their market shares.

Samsung, Micromax, Lenovo and Motorola together has seized more than 40% of the market share out of the overall smartphone market in India. Samsung enjoyed its leadership in 2016 with its flagship smartphone Galaxy J models as this series packs a punch with locally developed Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode, S bike mode and Turbo Speed Technology.

The huge popularity of these Make for India' features shows that localization is extremely important for technology to succeed. It also highlights the world-class innovation being done by Samsung India's research & development (R&D) teams. Apart from this, many new smartphone brands were seen entering the Indian market to cut a share in one of the most lucrative market.

A year ago, two major Chinese brands OPPO and Vivo entered the Indian smartphone market, making life for the local manufacturers even more nightmarish by pushing these brands to compete even more fiercely than before.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Mobile Phone Market Outlook

3. Global Smartphone Market Outlook

4. India Mobile Phone Market Outlook

5. India Smartphone Market Outlook

6. India Economic Snapshot

7. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

8. PEST Analysis

9. India Smartphone Market Dynamics

10. Channel Partner Analysis

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple India Private Limited
  • Asus India Private Limited
  • Intex Technologies (India) Limited
  • Karbonn Mobile India Private Limited
  • Lava International Limited
  • Lenovo (India) Private Limited
  • Micromax Informatics Limited
  • Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited
  • Panasonic India Private Limited
  • Samsung Electronics India Private Limited
  • Vivo Mobile India Private Limited
  • Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dc57qb/india_smartphone

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire