

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher for a second session Thursday, trimming steep recent losses amid speculation the sell-off in commodities was overdone. August gold settled at $1,249.40/oz, up $3.60, or 0.3%, up from 5-week lows earlier in the week.



Markets were stable as crude oil found its footing after a sudden collapse in June.



Reflecting widespread improvement, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing that its index of leading U.S. economic indicators rose in line with economist estimates in the month of May.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.3 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in April.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended June 17th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 241,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.



