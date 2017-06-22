

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kia came in at the top spot in a survey for initial quality of new vehicles for the second straight year, according to J.D. Power's annual survey.



Genesis, a luxury brand owned by Hyundai Motor Co., was second in the quality survey. The first time that two Korean auto makers have topped the list.



The study measures owner satisfaction with new car quality during the first 90 days of ownership and surveys over 200 individual vehicle parameters with response from nearly 80,000 verified new-vehicle owners.



Porsche, Ford and Ram were the other brands that made to the top five. The lowest ranking brands were Fiat, Jaguar, Volvo, Mitsubishi and Land Rover.



Kia owners had 72 problems per 100 vehicles, helping it hold on to the top spot in the survey.



