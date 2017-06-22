Global Markets for Security Technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT) 2017: Current & Potential Demand For Automotive, Healthcare, Smart Homes & Smart Cities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the market for commercialized IoT security solutions. It helps readers to understand how the IoT security solutions market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption. The report focuses on security solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of IoT systems. Services provided for integrating such solutions or managed security services are not included in the scope of this report.

This study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of the IoT security solution technology and its applications. Market projections have been conducted for five geographic regions: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. All market reported revenues are in constant 2016 U.S. dollars.

The report also provides an understanding of the technologies used for IoT security solutions and the roles that new standards may have on these solutions in the foreseeable future.

An in-depth analysis of the market for technologies used in most IoT security solutions by different applications.

New technology developments for IoT security solutions that will impact the development of future products.

Current and potential demand for such solutions across different verticals such as automotive, healthcare, smart homes and smart cities.

Current and future market projections for IoT security solutions from 2015 to 2021

Profiles of current industry players, including IoT security solution providers and industry groups working toward developing industry standards.

Overview of partnerships, important acquisitions and venture capital funding activity in IoT security solution startups.

A review of the market opportunities and challenges for current and new industry participants.

Aerohive

Arxan

ARM

Atmel

Broadstar Information Technologies

Centri Technology

Certified Security Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Device Authority

Digicert Inc.

Entrust Datacard

Escrypt

Fireeye

Forescout Technologies Inc.

Forgerock

Gemalto

Globalsign Inc.

Great Bay Software Inc.

Icon Labs

Imagination Technologies

(20+ Others)



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights

3: IoT Security Solutions: Technology Background



4: IoT Security Solutions Market Background



5: Market Segmentation by Device Layer IoT Security



6: Market Segmentation: Network Layer IoT Security



7: Market Segmentation by IoT Application and Cloud Security

8: Market Segmentation: Threat Detection and Security Management Solutions



9: Market Segmentation: End-to-end IoT Security Platforms



10: Market Segmentation: IoT Security Solutions by End-use Markets



11: Market Segmentation by Region



12: Application of Security Solutions for IoT Platforms



13: New Technology Developments



14: Patent Developments in IoT security



15: Analysis of Market Opportunities



16: Company Profiles



