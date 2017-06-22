Company receives recognition in Customer Service, Management and Marketing categories with two Gold and two Silver awards

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair solutions, was presented with 2 Gold and 2 Silver Stevie® Awards at the 15th annual American Business Awards (ABA) held in New York City for the Company's achievements in Customer Service, Management and Marketing. The ABAs are the country's premier business awards program, recognizing a variety of organizations across industries for demonstrating excellence in business.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622006051/en/

HomeServe team accepts American Business Awards for customer service and marketing achievements. (Photo: Business Wire)

HomeServe won Gold in the Customer Service Team of the Year All Other Industries category. The Company also earned Silver in the Customer Service Department of the Year All Other Industries category. In the Management Team of the Year Consumer Products and Consumer Services Industries category, HomeServe took home another Gold for its dedication to customer service.

"The recognition from the American Business Awards further validates our mission to continue providing HomeServe's over 3 million customers with a best-in-class customer service experience. Our success has always been tied to a customer-centric approach that closely understands every homeowner's struggles and needs," said Rob Judson, senior vice president, contact center operations, HomeServe USA. "We are honored to share these awards with our Customer Service Contact Center team members, who have been a testament to HomeServe's core values constantly raising the bar by going above and beyond to deliver the best possible experience for our customers."

HomeServe additionally won Silver in the Marketing Campaign of the Year Insurance category for an effective, customer-oriented marketing launch campaign deployed with the municipal utility serving Kansas City and Wyandotte County. Focused on demonstrating the impactful nature of plain language and educational messages, HomeServe deployed a multi-pronged marketing effort across media, direct mail and social channels to help area homeowners better understand their responsibilities with respect to their home and the value of coverage offered by the Company. The campaign yielded a significant volume of homeowners opting in for HomeServe's service plans, saving Kansas City area customers over $100,000 in repair costs in the eight months the service has been available.

"We are driven by placing the customer at the heart of all that we do and we believe that approach should be extended to prospective customers, too," said Bill Graham, chief marketing officer, HomeServe USA. "By ensuring that our marketing communications are very simply aligned with the broader HomeServe standard always serve the homeowner's best interests we were able to create a successful program launch with Kansas City. We are thrilled to receive this award and demonstrate how rewarding a customer-centric strategy can be, especially when addressing audiences who aren't customers yet."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 3 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 450 leading municipal, utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe, a 2016 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of sixteen 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. For information on SLWA visit www.slwofa.com and for SLWC visit www.slwofc.ca. To connect with HomeServe on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.twitter.com/homeserveusa and www.facebook.com/HomeServeUSA.

