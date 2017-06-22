Global Commercial Baking Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Availability of Artisanal Baking Products Leading to a Rising Indulgence in Cakes and Pastries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Baking Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial baking equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Commercial Baking Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the advances in technology and new product launches. The commercial baking equipment market is at a growing stage and is witnessing rapid technological advances. The focus of these advances is primarily on the operations or control of the equipment, where they are being designed with unique features such as touchscreen controllers, smart and automatic functions, and inbuilt safety sensors.



According to the report, one driver in the market is the availability of artisanal baking products leading to a rising indulgence in cakes and pastries. The bakery market is becoming more fragmented as artisanal bakers expand their activities. Overall, the unpackaged/artisanal cakes and pastries category is expected to post the highest growth, both in terms of value and volume. Consumer demand for bread, cakes, and pastries will continue.



Key vendors



Channel Manufacturing

Doyon Baking Equipment

Hobart

NU-VU

Other prominent vendors



Alto-Shaam

Baker Perkins

Blodgett

Empire Bakery Equipment

Eurodib

Globe Food Equipment Company

Middleby Celfrost Innovations

Robot Coupe

Vulcan

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Top-vendor offerings



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fntxd3/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716