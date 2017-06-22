sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Commercial Baking Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Availability of Artisanal Baking Products Leading to a Rising Indulgence in Cakes and Pastries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Baking Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global commercial baking equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Commercial Baking Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the advances in technology and new product launches. The commercial baking equipment market is at a growing stage and is witnessing rapid technological advances. The focus of these advances is primarily on the operations or control of the equipment, where they are being designed with unique features such as touchscreen controllers, smart and automatic functions, and inbuilt safety sensors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the availability of artisanal baking products leading to a rising indulgence in cakes and pastries. The bakery market is becoming more fragmented as artisanal bakers expand their activities. Overall, the unpackaged/artisanal cakes and pastries category is expected to post the highest growth, both in terms of value and volume. Consumer demand for bread, cakes, and pastries will continue.

Key vendors

  • Channel Manufacturing
  • Doyon Baking Equipment
  • Hobart
  • NU-VU

Other prominent vendors

  • Alto-Shaam
  • Baker Perkins
  • Blodgett
  • Empire Bakery Equipment
  • Eurodib
  • Globe Food Equipment Company
  • Middleby Celfrost Innovations
  • Robot Coupe
  • Vulcan

Key Topics Covered:


Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Top-vendor offerings

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fntxd3/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire