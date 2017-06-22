A.M. Best is a Gold Partner sponsor at the 11th International Takaful Summit, taking place, 11-12 July in London, United Kingdom.

At the conference, Mahesh Mistry, senior director, analytics, will deliver a presentation on the topic, titled, "Credit Quality of Takaful Companies and Operators: Trends and Observations."

To arrange a meeting with the A.M. Best delegation at the conference, please email charlotte.jackson@ambest.com.

A.M. Best currently rates a number of Takaful companies and has specific Takaful rating criteria. To learn more about Best's Credit Ratings, visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings.

More information about the 11th International Takaful Summit can be found at http://www.takafulsummit.com/2017.

