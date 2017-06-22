Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cryptococcosis Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report to their offering.

The global Cryptococcosis market was valued at US$ 4.51 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 6.76 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Cryptococcosis is a potentially fatal fungal disease that occurs due to Cryptococcus. Major causes of cryptococcosis are infection by neoformans and gattii. Increase in prevalence of fatal fungal disease, availability of advance treatment options and last-stage HIV patients developing the disease are driving the growth of Cryptococcosis market worldwide. For the purpose of study, the global Cryptococcosis market is segmented on the basis of treatment type such as Amphotericin B, Flucytosine, Fluconazole and other treatment options. It is observed that, in the base year 2016, Flucytosine was the major revenue contributing segment because it generally is given as first-line treatment in combination with other antifungal medications, and higher adherence to Flucytosine treatment is influencing the growth of the Flucytosine market worldwide.

The Cryptococcosis market is currently dominated by North America. The United States is observed as the largest revenue contributor, due to factors such as higher cost of medication, rising incidence of the fungal infections in endemic areas of North America, and higher investments in R&D in development of Cryptococcosis medication are driving the market growth in North America.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories



Alkopharma Inc.



Astellas Pharma Inc.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals



Janssen Biotech Inc. (Johnson Johnson)



Novartis AG



Pfizer Inc.



Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC



Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cryptococcosis Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Cryptococcosis Market, by Treatment Type

Chapter 5 Global Cryptococcosis Market, by Geography

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h78h4v/global.

