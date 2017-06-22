

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Democrats continue to digest losing the closely watched special House election in Georgia, several lawmakers are pointing the finger at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.



A small group of House Democrats have called for a change in leadership after Jon Ossoff lost in Georgia to cap a string of special election defeats.



Congressman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, suggested in an interview with MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' on Thursday that Democrats will face difficulty retaking the House in 2018 if Pelosi remains the party's leader.



'It's going to be more challenging, certainly,' Ryan said. 'You see these commercials that tie these candidates to Leader Pelosi week in and week out in the last several months. That still moves the needle.'



Ryan, who unsuccessfully challenged Pelosi for the top leadership position last fall, suggested that the Democratic Party has developed a 'toxic' national brand.



'We're asking candidates in these deep red districts to battle the Republican party,' Ryan said. 'We've got a lot of energy in our base, which is very exciting for a lot of us to see that on the ground.'



'But you've got to beat the Republican and you've got to carry this very toxic Democratic brand on your back, too,' he added. 'That's a tough thing to ask a candidate running for congress.'



Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y, has also suggested it is time for Pelosi and the entire House Democratic leadership to go.



'There comes a time when every leader has to say, 'For the good of the order and for the betterment of the party, it's time for me to step aside,' Rice told Politico.



'And I wish that that would happen right now,' she added. 'This is not a personal thing. I want to get back in the majority.'



Congressmen Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Filemon Vela, D-Tex., have also raised questions about the party's leadership following the recent string election losses.



However, Pelosi shrugged off the calls for her to step down in a press conference on Thursday, describing herself as a master legislator and a politically astute leader.



'I think I'm worth the trouble,' Pelosi told reporters. 'I feel very confident in the support I have in the caucus.'



President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue in a post on Twitter, suggesting that Pelosi stepping down would be bad for Republicans.



'I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party - and please let Cryin' Chuck stay!' Trump tweeted, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX