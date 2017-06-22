According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) system marketis projected to grow to 136.25 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622006048/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive electronic brake force distribution (EBD) system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Electronic Brakeforce Distribution System Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Electronic brakeforce distribution maximizes the effectiveness of brakes and allows the rear brakes to apply a greater proportion of the braking force by adjusting the distribution of braking force with respect to the rear wheel's load condition and speed. The widespread adoption of connected technologies in commercial vehicles is driving the demand for anti-braking systems equipped with EBD.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global automotive electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) system market into the following segments:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Motorcycles

Passenger cars

"Passenger cars are the largest adopters of the electronic brakeforce distribution technology, having generated more than 72% of the overall revenue in 2016. The legislations favoring the adoption of these systems by countries such as India and China is expected to have a positive impact on the market segmentsays Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

The rising sales of passenger cars worldwide will be another important factor that will drive demand for EBD over the next five years. Regions such as North America and Europe have already achieved 100% EBD penetration and is expected to be witness swift adoption in developing countries as well.

Commercial vehicles

The global automotive EBD system market by commercial vehicles is expected to reach 23.39 million units by 2021, driven by the growing number of fleet operators fitting their vehicles with safety systems. Additionally, the increased freight transportation requirements will prove lucrative for EBD suppliers due to the expansion of construction activities and urbanization.

Regulations working in favor of EBD suppliers in these developing regions are also likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the market in the forecast period. Apart from international suppliers like Bosch and Continental, regional players like Brakes India will also benefit from the legislative push provided by the government.

Motorcycles

"Motorcycles are expected to be the quickest adopters of the electronic brakeforce distribution systems, with a projected CAGR of more than 30% over the forecast period. The growth and scalability of low-powered motorcycles are likely to drive the growth of the market segmentsays Siddharth.

The growing presence of vendors in the motorcycle market will increase awareness about EBD systems and further push their demand. We expect that the development of the channels such as ABS with EBD will allow OEMs to attract customers who prefer aftermarket substitutes. The growth of the EBD system market in the motorcycle segment can also be attributed to the rising sales of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

WABCO

ZF TRW

Browse Related Reports:

Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market 2017-2021

Global Portable Wheel Load Scale System Market 2017-2021

Global Bus HVAC System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like powertrainwheels and tires, and automotive components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622006048/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com