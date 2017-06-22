sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.06.2017 | 20:46
Terahertz Radiation Systems: Technologies and Global Markets 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Terahertz Radiation Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report Includes an overview of the global market for terahertz radiation (THz) systems. It provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, 2022 and 2027 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

Identification of the classes of devices, including imaging devices, spectroscopes, other sensors, communications devices, and computing devices are also included. Along with an examination of general properties of THz radiation, historical milestones in the development of THz radiation devices and a discussion of emerging and developmental THz radiation technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2027.

Report Scope

The report addresses the emerging global market for THz radiation devices, including the classes of devices listed below.

  • Imaging devices.
  • Spectroscopes.
  • Other sensors.
  • Communications devices.
  • Computing devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

4: Terahertz Imaging Systems

5: Terahertz Spectroscopes

6: Terahertz Sensors

7: Terahertz Communications Systems

8: Terahertz Computing

9: Other Terahertz Technologies

10: Industry Structure

11: Government-sponsored THz Research Programs

12: Patent Review/New Developments

13: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xq8rj8/terahertz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire