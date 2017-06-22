

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Lucasfilm and Disney have announced that Oscar award winner Ron Howard will now direct the Han Solo's standalone 'Star Wars' movie.



'At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,' said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. 'With that in mind, we're thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.'



Two days ago, the studio had announced that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were selected to direct the movie, 'decided to part ways.'



'Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,' stated Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.



The untitled Han Solo film remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.



