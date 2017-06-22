Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global hardware and semiconductorindustry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the hardware and semiconductors industry is marked by new innovations and improvements in production processes to bring down the total cost and increase efficiency.

Global Acousto-optic Devices Market 2017-2021

The global acousto-optic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period owing to increased demand for acousto-optic devices from research and educational institutions.

Some of the key vendors in the global acousto-optic devices market include Brimrose Corporation of America, Gooch Housego, Harris, and Isomet.

Global Laser Distance Meter Market 2017-2021

The market is expected to witness a significant growth from the new and emerging end-users such as real estate development sector, interior designing sector, granite and marble sectors, and structural steel fabricators.

Vendors are coming up with laser distance meters compatible with various apps that help transfer the content from laser distance meters to online databases.

Global Dragging Equipment Detector Market 2017-2021

Global dragging equipment detector market is categorized into two major application segments, which are locomotive and automated metros.

Some of the key vendors in the global dragging equipment detector market are Metrom rail, Inspired systems, Voestalpine, Inteletrack, On-Track Technology, Ineco.

