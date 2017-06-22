sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.06.2017 | 21:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The Global Energy and Telecoms Wire and Cable Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wire & Cable Report Edition 3 2017 - The Global Market for Energy and Telecoms Wire and Cable " report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The 3rd edition of the StatPlan Wire & Cable Report 2017 sizes demand for energy and telecoms wire and cable for 2016 and forecasts demand from 2017 to 2021, globally, for the regions and for major countries.

Wire and cable perform two basic functions.

1) They conduct electricity or communications, for which they need high conductivity, or
2) They carry loads, for which they need high tensile strength. Sometimes they combine both qualities.

This report surveys the marker for the first group, energy and communications conductors, and contains a brief review of the second group, mechanical wire rope.

1. Production

Production is analysed in tonnage for all wire and cable by region from 2000 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2021, globally, by regions and major countries.

2. Consumption

Metallic wire and cable production and consumption markets are sized in 2016 and forecast to 2021. Over the period under review prices have varied considerably, depending on demand and on the cost of raw materials, especially copper, which is extremely volatile. The chapter goes on to survey each product sector of the market, insulated cable, optical fibre, bare conductors, metallic telecoms cable, analysed globally, by regions and major countries.

3. Consumption By End-User Sector

4. Consumption By Cable Type

5. Market Drivers

Significant market factors and drivers are identified and evaluated within each user segment; electrification, transmission and distribution, railways, telecoms, industry, automotive and construction.

6. Price Trends

Price trends and factors driving prices are analysed with future predictions. The following factors are reviewed; market demand within sector (utilities, industry, telecoms, construction), over-production and capacity utilisation, price trends for input materials (steel, copper, aluminium) with forecasts to 2025.

7. Profitability Of Product Categories

Product categories are ranked by long term profitability with commentary on future trends and prospects for categories of high profitability.

8. Production Capacity - Over-Production And Capacity Utilisation

Production capacity is evaluated and regions of surplus production are identified. China, India, the USA, Europe and MENA are reviewed in capacity and utilisation. International trade is reviewed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. All Cable - Electrical Conductors And Mechanical Rope

2. Global Market Size - Electric Conductors And Communications Cables

3. The European Wire And Cable Market

4. The Cis Wire And Cable Market

5. The Chinese Wire And Cable Market

6. The Asia Pacific (Excluding China) Wire And Cable Market

7. Middle East And Africa Wire And Cable Market

8. North American Wire And Cable Market

9. Latin American Wire And Cable Market

10. Global Wire And Cable Production And Consumption

11. Wire Rope

12. Long Term Prospects And Profitability Of Conductors

13. Energy And Communications Cable Manufacturers

14. Wire And Cable Market Drivers

15. Price Trends And Factors Driving Prices

16. Product Segments, Insulated Land Cables - Hv, Mv & Lv

17. The Marine Market- Offshore Wind Power, Oil & Gas

18. Submarine Cables Applications

19. Industrial Markets

20. Electrified Railways

21. Advanced Technology, Superconductors

22. Metal Theft

23. Cable Properties

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pl6whj/wire_and_cable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire