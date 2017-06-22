The Global Energy and Telecoms Wire and Cable Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wire & Cable Report Edition 3 2017 - The Global Market for Energy and Telecoms Wire and Cable " report to their offering.

The 3rd edition of the StatPlan Wire & Cable Report 2017 sizes demand for energy and telecoms wire and cable for 2016 and forecasts demand from 2017 to 2021, globally, for the regions and for major countries.



Wire and cable perform two basic functions.



1) They conduct electricity or communications, for which they need high conductivity, or

2) They carry loads, for which they need high tensile strength. Sometimes they combine both qualities.



This report surveys the marker for the first group, energy and communications conductors, and contains a brief review of the second group, mechanical wire rope.



1. Production



Production is analysed in tonnage for all wire and cable by region from 2000 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2021, globally, by regions and major countries.



2. Consumption



Metallic wire and cable production and consumption markets are sized in 2016 and forecast to 2021. Over the period under review prices have varied considerably, depending on demand and on the cost of raw materials, especially copper, which is extremely volatile. The chapter goes on to survey each product sector of the market, insulated cable, optical fibre, bare conductors, metallic telecoms cable, analysed globally, by regions and major countries.



3. Consumption By End-User Sector



4. Consumption By Cable Type



5. Market Drivers



Significant market factors and drivers are identified and evaluated within each user segment; electrification, transmission and distribution, railways, telecoms, industry, automotive and construction.



6. Price Trends



Price trends and factors driving prices are analysed with future predictions. The following factors are reviewed; market demand within sector (utilities, industry, telecoms, construction), over-production and capacity utilisation, price trends for input materials (steel, copper, aluminium) with forecasts to 2025.



7. Profitability Of Product Categories



Product categories are ranked by long term profitability with commentary on future trends and prospects for categories of high profitability.



8. Production Capacity - Over-Production And Capacity Utilisation



Production capacity is evaluated and regions of surplus production are identified. China, India, the USA, Europe and MENA are reviewed in capacity and utilisation. International trade is reviewed.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. All Cable - Electrical Conductors And Mechanical Rope



2. Global Market Size - Electric Conductors And Communications Cables



3. The European Wire And Cable Market



4. The Cis Wire And Cable Market



5. The Chinese Wire And Cable Market



6. The Asia Pacific (Excluding China) Wire And Cable Market



7. Middle East And Africa Wire And Cable Market



8. North American Wire And Cable Market



9. Latin American Wire And Cable Market



10. Global Wire And Cable Production And Consumption



11. Wire Rope



12. Long Term Prospects And Profitability Of Conductors



13. Energy And Communications Cable Manufacturers



14. Wire And Cable Market Drivers



15. Price Trends And Factors Driving Prices



16. Product Segments, Insulated Land Cables - Hv, Mv & Lv



17. The Marine Market- Offshore Wind Power, Oil & Gas



18. Submarine Cables Applications



19. Industrial Markets



20. Electrified Railways



21. Advanced Technology, Superconductors



22. Metal Theft



23. Cable Properties



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pl6whj/wire_and_cable

